Efforts were made to stop me from attending Nuapada meet: BJD president Naveen Patnaik

NUAPADA: Continuing his tirade against the ruling BJP, BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday came down heavily on the saffron party for ‘stealing votes and candidates’.

Campaigning for BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, the second time in last five days, Naveen said, “They (BJP) can steal votes and candidates, but cannot steal the hearts of the people.”

Recounting the enthusiasm he witnessed during his visit to Komna earlier on Monday, he claimed efforts were made to stop him from attending the public meeting on Friday. “You know how you, I and the BJD were betrayed. That’s why I have fielded our Biju Mahila Janata Dal president Snehangini Chhuria as your candidate and asked her to serve you after Raju bhai (Rajendra Dholakia),” he added.

Naveen questioned the BJP’s 500-day performance report. “Did people get 300 units of free electricity and `3,500 pension? Did farmers get urea fertiliser? Did youths get jobs? Did women get Mission Shakti loans? Did arbitrary deductions stop? What did you actually get? Only betrayal, in fact, double betrayal,” he alleged.

Drawing a contrast between the welfare schemes, the BJD supremo said, “Under our Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), people got health security. But under Ayushman Bharat scheme, people are only getting tension.”