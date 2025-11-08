Fresh proposals sought to develop tourist places in Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: The Tourism department has urged the Sundargarh collector to submit detailed plans for developing 28 new or existing tourist sites in the district following proposals by Talsara MLA BS Bhoi and Rourkela legislator Sarada Prasad Nayak.

In a letter dated October 18, the department sought verification of the proposed sites along with identification of executing agencies and assessment of project components considering land ownership. It also sought detailed project reports (DPRs) with a priority list after conducting feasibility analyses, concept plans, designs and cost estimates.

The proposed sites include Ushakothi temple, Amco-Simco martyr memorial, Mandira dam, Deodhar eco-tourism spot, Sukha Mahadev temple, Banadurga temple, Rukura dam, Badalgiri waterfall, Pitamahal dam and Samlei temple, among others.

Earlier on March 13, then Sundargarh collector Manoj S Mahajan had submitted a consolidated proposal to the Tourism department for infrastructure development of 27 identified and other key tourism sites in the first phase at a cost of over Rs 58.87 crore. The proposal included individual project plans and cost estimates prepared by the respective implementing agencies. The consolidated proposal contained majority of the sites for which the department has now sought fresh DPRs.

The earlier proposal had included development of the TISCO quarry siding pond at a cost of over Rs 20.92 crore by the Rourkela Municipal Corporation. It also proposed creation of day tourism infrastructure at Durgapur hill in Rourkela for around Rs 2.17 crore.

Besides, the Rourkela forest division had planned to develop the Akshaysila site in Bisra block and Deodhar site near Darjing in Lahunipada block for eco-tourism at a cost of Rs 1.33 crore.