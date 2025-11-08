NGT to take stock of legacy waste in Bargarh on Jan 9

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has fixed January 9 to take stock of the action taken by authorities regarding complying with orders issued earlier for removal of legacy waste left dumped for the past 10 to 15 years in Bargarh town.

NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata was hearing a petition filed by Ramakanta Rout and six other residents of Purushotam Nagar in Ward no 15 of Bargarh municipality, seeking criminal proceedings against the authorities for non-compliance of orders the tribunal had issued on March 23, 2023.

The delay in remediation of legacy waste dumpsites had resulted in huge damage to the environment and posed health hazards for the people in the vicinity of such dump sites, the petition contended. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy represented the petitioners.

During the last hearing on October 30, the tribunal took on record the affidavit filed by Bargarh collector Aditya Goyal on behalf of the state government. It also took note of the Bargarh municipality’s failure to file a proper affidavit.

The bench comprising Arun Kumar Tyagi (judicial member) and Ishwar Singh (expert member) said, “The question of compliance with the order passed by this tribunal will be considered on the next date of hearing and in case of any non-compliance on the part of any respondents exemplary cost may be imposed on them.”