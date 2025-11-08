Odisha government okays ring road project along Ib river

ROURKELA: The Odisha government has given administrative approval for construction of a ring road and embankment along Ib river in Sundargarh town under the comprehensive flood management programme at an estimated cost of Rs 150.63 crore.

In a letter on November 4, the Water Resources department informed its engineer-in-chief about the government’s approval for river protection work-cum-ring road to Sundargarh town on left bank of Ib river from Bhojpur to Bandhpali. It also informed about approval of Rs 150.63 crore for works under the comprehensive flood management (CFM) scheme relating to Sundargarh irrigation division during 2025-26.

The letter further noted that the administrative approval was subject to availability of statutory budget provision of minimum of 15 per cent of the total estimated cost. Expenditure should be incurred under the CFM scheme during 2025-26 and concurrence of the Finance department has been approved, it added.

Earlier, the office of the engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department had sent a detailed proposal for consideration of the project.