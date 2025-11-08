Odisha government okays ring road project along Ib river

ROURKELA: The Odisha government has given administrative approval for construction of a ring road and embankment along Ib river in Sundargarh town under the comprehensive flood management programme at an estimated cost of Rs 150.63 crore.
In a letter on November 4, the Water Resources department informed its engineer-in-chief about the government’s approval for river protection work-cum-ring road to Sundargarh town on left bank of Ib river from Bhojpur to Bandhpali. It also informed about approval of Rs 150.63 crore for works under the comprehensive flood management (CFM) scheme relating to Sundargarh irrigation division during 2025-26.
The letter further noted that the administrative approval was subject to availability of statutory budget provision of minimum of 15 per cent of the total estimated cost. Expenditure should be incurred under the CFM scheme during 2025-26 and concurrence of the Finance department has been approved, it added.
Earlier, the office of the engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department had sent a detailed proposal for consideration of the project.
BJD’s Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh said during monsoon, floodwater from Ib river enters several low-lying areas of the town like Ranibagicha, Mahadev temple locality, Mahantipada and Aryan Nagar. This also leads to pollution of drinking water at the source point of the WATCO’s pump house.
He said as a flood protection measure, the ring road from Bhojpur to Bandhpali would connect the state highway-10 to benefit the people of Tangarpali, Lefripada and Hemgir blocks with shortened travel time.
Singh said since 2011, he has been demanding the ring road project and on multiple occasions, raised the issue in the Odisha Legislative Assembly. “I hope for immediate release of fund and project implementation without further delay,” he added.
Former Sundargarh MLA of BJP Kusum Tete thanked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for approving the project in larger interest of the people of Sundargarh town and its nearby areas. She said the previous government had ignored the demand. “The double-engine government led by CM Majhi realised the development need of Sundargarh and approved the proposal for benefit of the people,” she added.