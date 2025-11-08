Odisha man held for raping minor

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl by luring her with chocolates.

The accused, identified as Abdul Majeed, is a resident of Jairampur under Salepur police station. Police said the victim along with her mother had gone to Bahabalpur locality for some work.

At around 5 pm, the duo was having soft drinks at a shop nearby when the accused approached them, offering to drop them till Khaira locality.

However after dropping them at the spot, he requested the victim’s mother to allow him to take her daughter on the pretext of buying chocolates for her.

When they did not return for a long time, the girl’s mother, suspecting foul play, informed the matter to police. Police then searched the locality and found the girl roaming alone in a nearby market. She was then handed over to her mother.

When the woman asked her about her whereabouts, the girl narrated the incident to her. Eventually, her mother lodged a written complaint with police in this connection. “Basing on the statement of the victim and her mother, we verified the CCTV footages and arrested the accused. He was later produced in court,” said a police officer.