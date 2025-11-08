Public hearing for open cast project held in Odisha

ANGUL: Public hearing for the proposed Balabhadra open cast project of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was held at Kumunda panchayat under Talcher Coalfields on Friday.

The hearing for the project, which will have 10 million tonne capacity, was chaired by additional district magistrate (ADM) Pratap Pritimoy and organised by regional officer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board Ramesh Ekka.

Around 500 affected residents from five villages under Kumunda panchayat attended the hearing. Welcoming the project, the participants demanded a comprehensive rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package and extensive plantation drives to mitigate environmental impacts.

Responding to the concerns, general manager of MCL’s Balabhadra area Uren Patnaik assured that all necessary measures would be taken to protect the environment. Besides, the R&R package would be implemented in line with state and central government norms.

The ADM said the hearing concluded successfully with participants focusing on the need for environmental safeguards rather than opposing the project.

MCL sources said the company aims to commence operations of the coal project by 2027–28. The villages likely to be displaced include Kumunda, Hariharpur, Chitalpur, Palabida and Banbaspur.