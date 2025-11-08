Sambit Patra attacks BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik over 'betrayer’ and ‘candidate theft’ remarks

NUAPADA: BJP national spokesperson and Puri MP Sambit Patra on Friday came down heavily on BJD president Naveen Patnaik for his ‘betrayer’ and ‘candidate theft’ remarks during his campaign.

Addressing mediapersons here, Patra said the remarks have deeply hurt the family of former Nuapada MLA late Rajendra Dholakia. The BJD displayed insensitivity during Dholakia’s illness and after his death. “No party leader came forward to help when the late MLA was battling critical heart and kidney ailments. His son Jay Dholakia had even sought financial help for his father’s treatment, but no one from the BJD responded,” he alleged.

The BJP MP claimed that the BJD’s indifference continued even after Dholakia’s death, as no leader contacted his family to arrange air ambulance or assist with expenses. “They didn’t even pay their last respects sincerely. Instead, they turned the condolence meeting into a political event.”

Referring to social media posts by Rajendra’s wife Kalpana Dholakia, Patra said her statements exposed the reality of BJD’s treatment of its own leaders. He advised BJD leaders to act with ‘sensitivity and humanity’ instead of targeting the bereaved family for political gains.