Three Srimandir servitors suspended by temple administration

BHUBANESWAR: Three servitors of the Shree Jagannath temple at Puri were on Friday suspended for two months over charges of indiscipline and flouting the norms of the shrine.
Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee initiated the disciplinary action against Suar Badu servitor Narayan Panda, Khuntia servitor Rajaram Khuntia and Mahasuar servitor Bena Mahasuar in accordance with section 21 (A) of Shree Jagannath Temple Act 1955.
Last month, Narayan and Rajaram were allegedly found collecting money illegally from devotees for facilitating ‘darshan’ and clashed with each other near Bahara Katha over sharing the earnings. The two were suspended for violating temple guidelines and affecting its security and dignity, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) stated in a release.
Similarly, Bena was suspended for alleged use of ‘Dalda’ for preparation of Mahaprasad in place of OMFED ghee which has been mandated by the temple administration.
The three servitors have been restricted from participating in any kind of temple services throughout the suspension period. Strict disciplinary action will be taken and their suspension period would be extended if they are found creating any kind of indiscipline at the temple, the SJTA warned.
Padhee urged other servitors to maintain order and dignity of the temple. “Anyone found creating any obstacle in following the rules of Mahaprabhu or in orderly darshan of the devotees will not be spared,” he said.
Meanwhile, two devotees were detained by police on the day for allegedly entering the Srimandir in the guise of servitor and carrying a spy camera inside. In the first incident, a devotee from Jajpur allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum by posing as a servitor. In the second, an Ahmedabad native was found wearing spectacles fitted with cameras near the Jagamohan. The two were held by servitors who alerted the police.