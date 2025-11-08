Three Srimandir servitors suspended by temple administration

BHUBANESWAR: Three servitors of the Shree Jagannath temple at Puri were on Friday suspended for two months over charges of indiscipline and flouting the norms of the shrine.

Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee initiated the disciplinary action against Suar Badu servitor Narayan Panda, Khuntia servitor Rajaram Khuntia and Mahasuar servitor Bena Mahasuar in accordance with section 21 (A) of Shree Jagannath Temple Act 1955.

Last month, Narayan and Rajaram were allegedly found collecting money illegally from devotees for facilitating ‘darshan’ and clashed with each other near Bahara Katha over sharing the earnings. The two were suspended for violating temple guidelines and affecting its security and dignity, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) stated in a release.

Similarly, Bena was suspended for alleged use of ‘Dalda’ for preparation of Mahaprasad in place of OMFED ghee which has been mandated by the temple administration.