Two-day ‘Satya Pir Pala’ forges Hindu, Muslim unity in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Patana Banmalipur village under Jagatsinghpur police limits have set a remarkable example of unity and brotherhood by jointly organising a ‘Satya Pir Pala’ with the participation of both Hindus and Muslims. The event was held for two days on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Hindu villagers of Patana Banmalipur and Muslim residents of Mohiuddinpur had been jointly organising the Pala at Madhav chowk for nearly six to seven decades. However, the tradition was discontinued about five to seven years ago due to various reasons.

This year, thanks to the initiative of the Sri Sri Shyamsundar Nama Yagna committee, the Satya Pir Pala was successfully revived with the full cooperation of both the communities. Muslim residents extended active support and contributions to ensure the event’s success.

A village meeting was held at Patana Banmalipur on Thursday which was presided over by Sanpur sarpanch Swarup Mohanty. Village leaders including Gangadhar Panda, Niranjan Parida, Rabindra Naik, Anant Ojha, Niranjan Pati and Samir Tarenia, along with representatives of Muslim community Sayed Baraduddin Dhwaj, Sheikh Azad, Md Zahid, and Sayed Sakil Ahmed participated in the event.