Two-day ‘Satya Pir Pala’ forges Hindu, Muslim unity in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Patana Banmalipur village under Jagatsinghpur police limits have set a remarkable example of unity and brotherhood by jointly organising a ‘Satya Pir Pala’ with the participation of both Hindus and Muslims. The event was held for two days on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Hindu villagers of Patana Banmalipur and Muslim residents of Mohiuddinpur had been jointly organising the Pala at Madhav chowk for nearly six to seven decades. However, the tradition was discontinued about five to seven years ago due to various reasons.
This year, thanks to the initiative of the Sri Sri Shyamsundar Nama Yagna committee, the Satya Pir Pala was successfully revived with the full cooperation of both the communities. Muslim residents extended active support and contributions to ensure the event’s success.
A village meeting was held at Patana Banmalipur on Thursday which was presided over by Sanpur sarpanch Swarup Mohanty. Village leaders including Gangadhar Panda, Niranjan Parida, Rabindra Naik, Anant Ojha, Niranjan Pati and Samir Tarenia, along with representatives of Muslim community Sayed Baraduddin Dhwaj, Sheikh Azad, Md Zahid, and Sayed Sakil Ahmed participated in the event.
Village chief Bhagaban Sahoo said the programme was inspired by the teachings of saints and reformers who preached unity and compassion among all religions. “This was a humble effort to remind people that the essence of all faiths is peace, love and service,” he said.
Renowned Pala singers Abhimanyu Nayak and Subash Senapati performed at the event, drawing large crowds from nearby villages and towns. The audience appreciated the powerful message of love and oneness reflected in the performance, which depicted moral and spiritual themes from both Hindu and Islamic traditions.
Former zilla parishad member Anjali Parida, along with local educationists and intellectuals, praised the joint effort of both the communities, calling it ‘a timely message of unity amid rising divisions in society’.