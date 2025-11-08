Two killed after touching live wire laid to hunt wild boars at Kendupai hill in Odisha

JEYPORE: Two men were electrocuted to death after allegedly coming in contact with a live wire laid to hunt wild boars at Kendupai hill under Laxmipur block in Koraput district on Friday. This is the second such incident in the district within two weeks.

The deceased were identified as Kumar Hikaka (36) of Pipalpadar village and Gahel Maniyaka (26) of Kendupai, both under Laxmipur police limits.

Sources said the two men had gone to the hill through a narrow forest path on Friday morning to collect firewood when they accidentally touched the live wire laid by local poachers to trap wild boars. They were electrocuted instantly and died on the spot. When the duo did not return home, villagers launched a search and later found their bodies at Kendupai hill.

On being informed, Laxmipur police along with a scientific team reached the spot in the evening for investigation. IIC of Laxmipur police station Sugyani Sahu said so far, no formal complaint has been lodged by the victims’ families or villagers in connection with the incident. The bodies have been sent to the local hospital for postmortem.

“The exact reason of their death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. Further investigation is underway,” Sahu added.

Notably on October 24, a 19-year-old man, Sanjaya Badanayak of Ghatguda under Semiliguda police limits, was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire laid by hunters to trap wild boars near Aligaon forest. The incident took place when Sanjaya had reportedly gone to meet a female friend near the forest. The woman also accidentally touched the live wire and suffered burn injuries.