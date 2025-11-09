75-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Odisha

DHENKANAL: Police on Saturday arrested an elderly man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Kantabania area of the district. The accused is 75-year-old Duryadhan Bhoi.

Police said on Friday morning, the accused found the girl sitting alone on the verandah of her house. When Bhoi asked the minor about her family members, she informed him that her father had gone outside for some work while her elder sister was visiting their neighbour.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly took the minor inside the house and sexually assaulted her. On hearing the girl’s screams, her sister rushed to the house. But by then, Bhoi had fled.

The minor’s sister alerted other villagers and also informed their father about the incident. Later in the day, the girl’s family filed a complaint in Kantabania police station, basing on which a case was registered and Bhoi detained for interrogation.

Kantabania IIC Tulasi Bhuina said after investigation, police arrested the accused under POCSO Act. Both the accused and the girl were sent to hospital for medical examination. Bhoi was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.