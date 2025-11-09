Athawale slams Congress over ‘vote theft’ claims, asks for proof

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday accused the Congress of resorting to falsehood regarding its allegations of ‘vote theft’ in different states, and dared leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to submit evidence to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in this regard.

On a visit to the state, the Union minister while addressing a media conference, alleged Rahul was making false allegations against the Narendra Modi government and the ECI to cover up the misdeeds of the UPA government.

“Development of India was derailed due to massive corruption during the Congress rule. The country is progressing rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has succeeded in lifting 25 crore people from below poverty line. More than 56.85 crore people were provided access to financial service by opening Jan Dhan accounts out of which 2.34 crore accounts were opened in Odisha,” Athawale said.