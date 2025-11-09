Athawale slams Congress over ‘vote theft’ claims, asks for proof

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday accused the Congress of resorting to falsehood regarding its allegations of ‘vote theft’ in different states, and dared leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to submit evidence to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in this regard.
On a visit to the state, the Union minister while addressing a media conference, alleged Rahul was making false allegations against the Narendra Modi government and the ECI to cover up the misdeeds of the UPA government.
“Development of India was derailed due to massive corruption during the Congress rule. The country is progressing rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has succeeded in lifting 25 crore people from below poverty line. More than 56.85 crore people were provided access to financial service by opening Jan Dhan accounts out of which 2.34 crore accounts were opened in Odisha,” Athawale said.
He further stated that India has made significant strides in empowering women, Divyangs and senior citizens under the leadership of PM Modi. “Modi ji has initiated numerous schemes for the welfare of Divyangjan, ensuring their empowerment and providing them with basic facilities. His government has taken significant steps to safeguard their rights and provide equal opportunities,” the Union minister added.
He further said that the NDA government has increased financial assistance to Divyangs and also enhanced reservations for them in education and employment sectors from 3 per cent to 4 per cent. “The Narendra Modi government has also introduced various schemes for senior citizens. Additionally, women from Annapurna households are also benefitting from different initiatives,” Athawale added.
Responding further to queries on fresh ‘vote theft’ allegations by Rahul Gandhi, he said the Congress had raised question about the use of EVM but could not prove its allegations of EVM tampering.
“The Opposition party is always trying to undermine the electoral process. If the Congress has any proof of vote theft, it must produce evidences before the ECI,” Athawale said, asserting that the ECI works independently and the central government has no influence over the Commission.