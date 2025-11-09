BJD using AI to mislead voters in Nuapada: BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday moved the chief electoral officer (CEO) accusing the BJD of misusing artificial intelligence (AI) to spread misinformation, aimed at misleading voters in Nuapada ahead of the by-election.

A delegation of the BJP led by state vice-president Jatin Mohanty met CEO RS Gopalan and submitted a memorandum alleging that the BJD has circulated AI-manipulated photographs of party president Manmohan Samal and Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahu on social media to mislead voters in Nuapada.

BJP spokesperson Satyabrat Panda alleged that the BJD, fearing defeat in Nuapada bypoll, was resorting to unethical and deceptive tactics which is a criminal offence punishable under cyber laws and election rules as it is in violation of the model code of conduct.

“BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik who is teaching ‘decency’ to political opponents has remained silent when his party leaders are indulging in smear campaign through social media. We have requested the Election Commission to take strong and immediate steps,” Panda said.

State BJP spokesperson Dilip Mallick, media cell coordinator Sujit Das, legal cell coordinator Jayant Jena, party’s social media joint coordinator Manasi Manjari Padhi and Sangram Keshari Nayak of OBC Morcha were part of the delegation.