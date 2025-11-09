Colder nights ahead for Odisha as temperature to dip further

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted colder nights for Odisha in the days ahead as the minimum temperature is likely to drop further within the next three days.

“The state started experiencing a drop in minimum night temperature earlier in the week and the mercury level is expected to reduce further by 2 degree Celsius to 4 deg C within two to three days,” the national weather forecaster informed.

Weather experts have attributed the drop in minimum night temperature to cold north-westerly winds blowing towards the state, coupled with clear sky conditions.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said the night temperature was below normal by about 4 deg C at one or two places in north interior districts in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Daringbadi was the coldest at 12 deg C, followed by Phulbani 12.5 deg C. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 18.9 deg C and 18.6 deg C during this period.

Weather experts said the minimum temperature is expected to drop in the Twin City within two to three days. On Saturday evening, the state capital witnessed a drop of 2 deg C as compared to the temperature on Friday evening.

“The night temperature in Bhubaneswar is likely to reduce and hover around 16 deg C to 17 deg C, while places like Jharsuguda and Angul may witness a significant drop in minimum temperature within two to three days,” said a weather expert.

In its extended range outlook, the IMD has predicted 3 deg C to 5 deg C below normal temperature in the eastern region of the country between November 13 and 19.