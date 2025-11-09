Father-son duo held for attack on scribe in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Kujang police on Saturday arrested a father-son duo on charges of attacking a local scribe for publishing reports of illegal drug trade in the region.

The accused are Yudhistir Behera (55) and his son Sushil Behera (35) from Badabuda village. The scribe, Ramakant Das (55), is a resident of Balitutha village and works for an Odia daily.

Das had recently published a series of reports exposing a local drug racket. Following the reports, the accused allegedly threatened him with dire consequences. On Thursday, while Das was on way to the market on his motorcycle, he was intercepted by the father-son duo and their accomplices duo near Badagabapur. The assailants allegedly attacked the scribe with a sword, leaving him grievously injured.

Das was first taken to Kujang CHC and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in a critical condition.

Kujang IIC Bansidhar Pradhan said the accused duo was produced in court. The other accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to nab them.