Fulfilling Pradyumna Bal’s vision would be a true tribute to his legacy: Justice Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: The 93rd birth anniversary of noted socialist leader, eminent journalist and founder of Odia daily ‘Pragativadi’, Pradyumna Bal was observed here on Saturday.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, former acting chairperson of Lokpal, Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty said Bal was a multifaceted personality who wore many a hats of an artiste, politician, journalist, industrialist as well as an educationist. Carrying forward and fulfilling his vision would be a true tribute to his legacy, he added.

“Bal, the grandson of eminent poet Nanda Kishore Bal, had moved to Bombay to become an artiste. However, his father was worried about him working in Bombay for which he returned home and later joined politics. After serving as a parliamentarian for 18 months till emergency, he later founded Pragativadi,” said Justice Mohanty who was the former chief justice of Jharkhand HC.