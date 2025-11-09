Fulfilling Pradyumna Bal’s vision would be a true tribute to his legacy: Justice Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: The 93rd birth anniversary of noted socialist leader, eminent journalist and founder of Odia daily ‘Pragativadi’, Pradyumna Bal was observed here on Saturday.
Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, former acting chairperson of Lokpal, Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty said Bal was a multifaceted personality who wore many a hats of an artiste, politician, journalist, industrialist as well as an educationist. Carrying forward and fulfilling his vision would be a true tribute to his legacy, he added.
“Bal, the grandson of eminent poet Nanda Kishore Bal, had moved to Bombay to become an artiste. However, his father was worried about him working in Bombay for which he returned home and later joined politics. After serving as a parliamentarian for 18 months till emergency, he later founded Pragativadi,” said Justice Mohanty who was the former chief justice of Jharkhand HC.
Speaking on the occasion, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stressed that today’s generation has a lot to learn from Bal - from his work, personality and ideology to his straightforwardness. “Considering the respect Bal commended from Indira Gandhi, had he tried to take advantage of his influential position, he could have climbed much higher in the field of politics. Bal, however, never chose to compromise with his ideals and convictions,” the minister said. Mahanga MLA Sarada Pradhan, noted writer Prof Biswaranjan and former BPUT V-C Prof Omkar Nath Mohanty also spoke on the occasion.
Director of International Sovaniya Movement ‘Guruma’, Dr Arundhati Debi received the prestigious Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award this year from the Pradyumna Bal State-Level Jayanti Committee in recognition of her lifelong contribution to education, social service and the establishment of a harmonious society.
Social worker SM Farooq from Bhadrak, forest and environment activist Gopinath Singh from Itamundia in Mayurbhanj and renowned historian and Buddhist researcher Harishchandra Prusty from Jajpur were also honoured with the Pradyumna Bal Personality Award. The two-day event which started on Friday, saw participation of many delegates including former CM Giridhar Gamang. Pragativadi chairperson Saswati Bal, KIIT and KISS founder and trustee of Pradyumna Bal Memorial Trust, Achyuta Samant and Pragativadi executive editor Birupakshya Tripathy were also present.