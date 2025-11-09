Odisha CM Majhi’s massive roadshow sets stage for fierce fight

NUAPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led a massive roadshow through the heart of Nuapada and addressed a public meeting at Khariar Road on Saturday evening.

The show of strength by BJP came a day after BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik’s rally, setting the stage for a fierce contest ahead of polling on November 11.

Addressing the voters of Nuapada, CM Majhi said, “People of Odisha had trusted the BJD with the state’s progress for 24 years, expecting development of tribals, dalits, women, and youths. But these aspirations were never addressed by the BJD president.”

Taking a swipe at Naveen, he said the opposition leader came to Nuapada in a massive campaign bus yet no one accompanied him. Even the BJD candidate followed behind in another vehicle. That, in itself, shows the difference in leadership ideology.