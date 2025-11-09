Odisha police rescue girl sold to two brothers in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 70,000; three arrested

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: In a major breakthrough, Kotagarh police under Kandhamal’s Baliguda sub-division rescued a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly trafficked and sold for Rs 70,000 in Madhya Pradesh (MP) in July this year.

The girl, missing for over three months, was traced to Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district and brought home on Saturday after a joint operation by police teams from Odisha and MP. Three persons, including the prime accused, have been arrested.

The accused are Shashibhushan Pani (28) of Malipada under Tumudibandha police limits besides Mahesh Patel (38) and Sandeep Patel (24), from Jaisiv Nagar in Sagar district. Mahesh and Sandeep are brothers.

Police said Pani was staying in Malipada for about a year. During his stay, he befriended a family under Kotagarh police limits and won their trust with the promise of securing a job for their 14-year-old daughter. He assured them of a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 for the girl. Subsequently, the girl left home with Pani in July.

However, instead of providing her the promised job, Pani allegedly kept her in a lodge in MP for a few days before selling her to the Patel brothers for Rs 70,000. The victim also alleged that Pani raped her while transporting her to MP.

Police said the brothers confined her for almost two months, subjected her to physical and mental torture, and tried to force her into marriage with Mahesh.