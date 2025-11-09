Orissa HC allows razing of sector-13 community hall, but stresses due process be followed

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Abasika Sangha of sector-13, CDA, Cuttack, challenging the Cuttack Development Authority’s (CDA) move to demolish a community hall constructed on government land. The court, however, directed that no demolition can be carried out without due process and opportunity of hearing.

The order, passed on October 30 by Justice SK Panigrahi, came in a writ petition where the residents’ association sought to restrain the CDA from demolishing the hall, to regularise its construction, and to ensure that “no coercive action is taken without due notice and hearing.”

The petitioner, a registered residents’ welfare society formed in 2015, claimed that the CDA had identified about 0.02 decimal of land for community use, and that residents had constructed the hall with their own funds. The society stated that official inquiries confirmed the land was Abadajogya Anabadi (government land not objectionable for settlement), and that it had been in continuous community use for several years.

However the CDA, in its counter affidavit, maintained that the land “is undisputedly government property” and that the petitioner “has no ownership, leasehold, or legal right to construct or occupy the site.” The Authority argued the land was reserved for a Kalyan Mandap and parking area for public use, and that an alternative site had already been identified for the sector-13 community centre.