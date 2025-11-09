Pitabasa’s wife alleges threats, gets police protection

BERHAMPUR: The wife of slain BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabasa Panda on Saturday alleged that her family is receiving threat calls from unidentified persons.

Addressing mediapersons at her residence here, Pitabasa’s wife Susmita Panda said, “Our lives are in danger. We have received threatening calls from different numbers on October 27 and 28. The callers, using filthy language, asked us to withdraw the case against former MLA Bikram Panda.”

Susmita appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to provide protection to her family and demanded stringent action against those making the threats. Pitabasa’s son Sourav also levelled similar allegations and sought protection for his family.

A senior police officer said following the family’s appeal, police protection has been provided to them. Four constables and a havildar of Berhampur police have been deployed at their residence for round-the-clock security, he added.

Pitabasa, a member of the Odisha State Bar Council, was shot dead by miscreants in Berhampur on October 6 night. Two bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire on him while he was returning home on his scooter.

So far, police have arrested 16 persons in connection with the murder case, including former MLA and BJD’s Ganjam district president Bikram and ex-mayor of Berhampur Pintu Das.