Rath Yatra stampede: Probe panel recommends action against seven cops

BHUBANESWAR: The probe panel to investigate the stampede during the Rath Yatra at Puri has held seven senior police officers responsible for lapses in crowd management and recommended disciplinary action against them, besides blacklisting the firm that supplied AI-powered surveillance cameras for the festival.

Development commissioner Anu Garg was asked to probe the incident hours after three pilgrims were killed in the stampede near Gundicha temple on June 29.

The panel observed that the then Puri SP had the overall responsibility for deployment of police force at different important locations of Puri town including at Srimandir, Gundicha temple, chariot site and Badadanda in consultation with senior police officers.

“Senior officials - commandant of OSAP 3rd Battalion, Koraput Ajay Kumar Padhi and DCP (HQ) of Commissionerate Police Vishnu Prasad Pati deployed for crowd management in front of the chariots that day were physically absent,” the report stated. The panel recommended disciplinary proceedings against the two who are already under suspension.

The panel found that officers responsible for coordinating with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and sevayats did not maintain proper communication nor alerted the control room about ritual timings, crowd build-up and delays. Commandant of Swatantra Shree Mandir Surakshya Vahini (SSMSV), Puri Tapas Ranjan Das, deputy commandant KK Nayak and city DSP Prasanta Kumar Sahoo failed to ensure timely liaison during ‘Dwaraphita’ in the morning, leading to severe congestion ahead of rituals, the report said.