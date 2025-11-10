Amid rise in sorcery-related crime, Odisha to tighten witch-hunting law

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a rise in sorcery-related violence and Odisha reporting at least 50 such killings every year, the state government has decided to comprehensively overhaul its decade-old witch-hunting law.

Sources said the Law department has begun the process to amend the Odisha Prevention of Witch-hunting (OPW) Act, 2013, following recommendations of the State Law Commission, which was tasked to review the existing legislation and plug gaps that have allowed perpetrators to evade punishment and victims to suffer without adequate legal support.

According to reports, 606 people killed in sorcery-related incidents in the last 11 years with 12 districts under the grip of the menace. Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal districts are the worst-hit with as high as 67 per cent of murders triggered by witchcraft suspicion. In the last five years, as many as 408 cases were registered and 388 people arrested in connection with such incidents.

The draft amendment (accessed by TNIE) suggests making punishment more stringent, including invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 for cases leading to death, imprisonment of seven years to life for abetment of suicide through witch-branding, and a minimum of five to 10 years imprisonment with fines up to Rs 5 lakh for public humiliation such as stripping and parading victims naked.