BJP’s downfall will start from Nuapada by-election, says BJD president Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: With less than 48 hours remaining for voting in the by-election, BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the BJP’s defeat in Odisha is set to begin from Nuapada on November 14.

In a video message released to the people of Assembly segment before the silence period started, the BJD president appealed to the people of Odisha to unite for the defeat of BJP. Stating that he will serve the people of Odisha till his last breath, the leader of Opposition urged the people to cast their vote for the party candidate Snehangini Chhuria on November 11.

Expressing deep gratitude to the people of Nuapada, Khariar Road and Komna for their enthusiastic participation in his public meetings, the BJD president criticised the BJP government for neglecting the welfare of women and tribals. Naveen said welfare schemes like the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) have been stopped. This has not only affected the common people but also has damaged the Odisha’s image, he said.

Alleging that atrocities against women have increased and Mission Shakti members are facing growing hardships under the current administration, the BJD president reaffirmed his lifelong dedication to serve the people.