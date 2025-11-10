Campaign ends for Nuapada bypoll: Much at stake for BJP, BJD and Congress

NUAPADA: The high-voltage campaigning for Nuapada by-election came to an end on Sunday evening, marking the end of a charged political contest that began on an emotional note but quickly turned into a battle of prestige for the three major parties - the ruling BJP, BJD and Congress.

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of four-time legislator Rajendra Dholakia, will be held on November 11. Fourteen candidates are in the fray but the primary contest remains triangular featuring BJP’s Jay Dholakia, Snehangini Chhuria of BJD and Congress’ Ghasiram Majhi.

The Congress was the first to make its move, bringing former independent candidate Ghasiram into its fold and offering him the party ticket. The real twist came when Jay, son of late MLA Rajendra, chose to join the BJP despite his father’s long association with the BJD.

His defection not only gave a jolt to the BJD but also came as a surprise to many within the saffron camp, especially supporters of former MP Basanta Panda and his son Abhinandan, who were seen as frontrunners for the BJP ticket. After initial discontent, party workers eventually closed ranks to project unity behind Jay.

Left without a strong local face, the BJD fielded former minister and ex-MLA Snehangini Chhuria after careful consideration. The choice of candidates soon led to political mudslinging. While Jay was branded a ‘betrayer’ for switching sides, Snehangini was dismissed as an ‘outsider’ by her rivals.