Campaign ends for Nuapada bypoll: Much at stake for BJP, BJD and Congress

NUAPADA: The high-voltage campaigning for Nuapada by-election came to an end on Sunday evening, marking the end of a charged political contest that began on an emotional note but quickly turned into a battle of prestige for the three major parties - the ruling BJP, BJD and Congress.
The bypoll, necessitated by the death of four-time legislator Rajendra Dholakia, will be held on November 11. Fourteen candidates are in the fray but the primary contest remains triangular featuring BJP’s Jay Dholakia, Snehangini Chhuria of BJD and Congress’ Ghasiram Majhi.
The Congress was the first to make its move, bringing former independent candidate Ghasiram into its fold and offering him the party ticket. The real twist came when Jay, son of late MLA Rajendra, chose to join the BJP despite his father’s long association with the BJD.
His defection not only gave a jolt to the BJD but also came as a surprise to many within the saffron camp, especially supporters of former MP Basanta Panda and his son Abhinandan, who were seen as frontrunners for the BJP ticket. After initial discontent, party workers eventually closed ranks to project unity behind Jay.
Left without a strong local face, the BJD fielded former minister and ex-MLA Snehangini Chhuria after careful consideration. The choice of candidates soon led to political mudslinging. While Jay was branded a ‘betrayer’ for switching sides, Snehangini was dismissed as an ‘outsider’ by her rivals.
As the campaign intensified, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik led massive roadshows in Komna and other parts of the constituency. Naveen held rallies on November 3 and 7, while Majhi visited the constituency on November 6 and 8, making a final push for their respective candidates. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai also came to campaign for the BJP candidate on November 6.
The Congress, meanwhile, lacked any major star campaigner, relying only on OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das along with senior party leaders Suresh Routray and Srikant Jena.
The last day saw a surprise entry by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who campaigned for his party’s candidate Ramakant Hathi and reiterated his PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Adivasi) call.
As the dust of campaigning settles, Nuapada stands quietly at the edge of a crucial choice. Between the emotional pull of legacy, the promise of renewal and the call for grassroots inclusion, the by-election has stirred more than just party lines.
Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.