Cybercrime awareness walkathon in Rourkela

ROURKELA: As part of its continued efforts to promote cyber safety and digital security, Rourkela police organised a cybercrime awareness walkathon on Sunday.

Over 1,000 participants including police officers and students, carried banners promoting safe online practices, responsible digital behaviour, and preventive measures against cyber fraud. Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani flagged off the walkathon which was held from Chhend chowk to Uditnagar fitness park.

Wadhwani said the most powerful weapon against cybercrime is individual awareness, as many victims fall prey to scams due to ignorance or carelessness. Rourkela police’s capacity has significantly improved with the establishment of the cyber crime and economic offences police station and ongoing training of personnel in cyber investigation techniques.

The SP said it has been observed that employees of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and senior citizens are frequent targets of cyber fraud, particularly fake online stock investment scams. Special awareness programmes have been organised for them.

Reiterating the need for safety in both physical and digital spaces, Wadhwani urged citizens to stay alert, handle digital platforms cautiously, and report cybercrime incidents without delay.