Development is party's firm commitment, says Odisha BJP President Samal

NUAPADA: State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Sunday said holistic development of Nuapada is not merely a promise but firm commitment of the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference here, Samal said the people of Nuapada have already decided to join the mainstream of development ushered in by the BJP government in the state. “Odisha gave BJP 20 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats and the opportunity to form a full-fledged government for the first time. Out of our 21 key promises, 11 have already been fulfilled and the rest will be met soon,” he said, highlighting several flagship initiatives of the BJP government.

Accusing the BJD and Congress of resorting to cheap politics and attempting to divert attention from real issues, Samal said, “Those who ruled Odisha for over 75 years need to give an account of what they have done for the people of Nuapada. Instead of doing that, they are indulging in baseless allegations, emotional manipulation and character assassination. The BJD is evading core issues by using words like betrayal and theft,” he said.