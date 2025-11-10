Gangadhar Meher University gets ASI approval for excavation in Rairakhol

SAMBALPUR: The ancient past of Rairakhol in Sambalpur district is set to come to light soon with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) granting permission to the History department of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) to carry out an excavation in the region.

Western Odisha, particularly the upper Mahanadi region, has long been known for its rich cultural and civilisational heritage reflected through prehistoric tools, rock art, ancient settlements, and temple fragments scattered across the landscape. Rairakhol holds immense archaeological potential but has remained largely unexplored due to the absence of systematic survey and excavation.

Under the leadership of head of History department Atul Kumar Pradhan, GMU has been conducting extensive field surveys in the region for the past few years. These surveys have identified several prehistoric and early historic sites, including remnants of temple architecture and ancient habitation. Last year, students of the department, along with local researchers, carried out a five-day field workshop in Rairakhol-Naktideul area to document the region’s cultural, historical, and archaeological significance.

To further explore the antiquity, cultural development, and evidence of early urbanisation in Rairakhol, the department had submitted a proposal to the ASI seeking approval for an excavation at ‘Purunagada’. The proposal has received official clearance from the ASI.

Pradhan said plans are afoot to start excavation by the end of this year. “We are in the process of finalising a systematic plan for it. Our aim is to take students and young researchers beyond textbooks and let them see how history takes shape through real excavation and evidence.”

Notably, Pradhan’s earlier excavation at Asurgarh in Bargarh district in 2022 had unearthed traces of a 2,000-year-old civilisation, earning national and international recognition.