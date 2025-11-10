IAF chopper to fly polling officials to Naxal-hit areas for Nuapada bypoll

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a chopper to pick and drop polling booth officials in hilly terrains and Naxal-affected regions during the Nuapada bypoll on Tuesday.

Officials of at least eight polling booths will be airlifted from Gotma airstrip and dropped at Sunabeda helipad. Nuapada collector Madhusudan Das told TNIE, “The chopper was deployed to ensure the officials reach the polling booths on time. Adequate lights have been installed at Gotma airstrip to make certain the helicopter lands safely even if the polling booth officials depart from Sunabeda late in the evening.”

Sources said the eight polling booths will have at least six officials and two police personnel each. Nuapada SP Amritpal Singh said, “The decision to deploy a chopper was taken as some polling booths are in hilly areas and are affected by Left Wing extremism too.”