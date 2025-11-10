Jajpur tribal died of starvation due to govt’s negligence: Activists

BHUBANESWAR: A fact-finding team comprising members from the Civil Society Forum for Human Rights (CSFHR), the Odisha Right to Food Campaign (RTF) and the Jana Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) has pointed out gross negligence by the local administration which led to the starvation death of Risa Mankedia (70), a member of the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), in Ransol panchayat of Sukinda block in Jajpur district recently.

After their visit to Mankedia’s village, the team addressed a media conference here and alleged that the local panchayat officials were aware of him not getting ration due to lack of e-KYC of his ration card but the administration took no steps to prevent cancellation of his card.

“The starvation death of Mankedia exposes the dire condition of food security and social protection systems in the state. This is a glaring example of administrative negligence, systemic failure and a complete violation of rights,” said Sumeet Panda of RTF.