Odia woman ‘adopted’ by US couple alleges threat to life, seeks CM’s help

BHUBANESWAR: A 21-year-old Odia woman adopted by an American couple has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi alleging she was facing harassment at the hands of her foster mother and two murder attempts had also been made on her.

In two separate video messages in Odia and English, the woman further requested the chief minister to facilitate her return journey to Odisha. In the video, the woman said her passport was valid from 2018 to 2023. However, even after the expiry of her passport, her foster mother was not arranging the required documents for her return journey, she alleged.

“I was staying and studying at a hostel in Bhubaneswar and was very happy. Since I came to America, I am not happy at all. My foster mother forces me to do a lot of household work after I return from school,” the woman said, breaking down in tears. She claimed that two murder attempts had been made on her in the United States. “I am a Hindu but my foster mother is forcing me to change my faith,” she further alleged.

The woman also said that she had earned Rs 10 lakh by working during her holidays but her foster mother took away all her money due to which she was unable to return to her own country. She requested the chief minister to facilitate her return journey to Odisha at the earliest so that she can find her parents with whom she got separated several years back.