Odisha's Daringbadi feels chill at 11 degrees Celsius as mercury dips in state

BHUBANESWAR: Mercury levels plummeted in many parts of the state on Sunday and the minimum night temperature is likely to dip further this week, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, Daringbadi was the coldest on the day at 11 degree Celsius. In Jharsuguda, the minimum night temperature was below normal by 6.2 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

“Night temperature in Jharsuguda was 11.7 deg C on Sunday as compared to 15.8 deg C on Saturday. Angul recorded 14.6 deg C, which was below normal by 4 deg C. The night temperature is likely to further fall by 2 deg C to 3 deg C within two days. Thereafter, there will be no big change in the mercury level in the next few days,” she informed.

Twin City too, witnessed a drop in night temperature. While Bhubaneswar recorded 17.4 deg C, Cuttack logged 17.6 deg C. The night temperature in the capital city and neighbouring Cuttack was below normal by 3.2 deg C and 2 deg C respectively.

The regional met office has forecast dry weather and clear sky condition over the state till November 15. Weather experts attributed the cold weather to the north-westerly winds blowing towards the Odisha. However, there is no forecast of cold wave yet for the state.