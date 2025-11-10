Orissa HC bins habeas corpus petition after missing girl traced to Mathura

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court disposed of a habeas corpus petition after being informed that a girl from Rourkela, whose disappearance had prompted judicial intervention, was successfully traced at Mathura and reunited with her family.

According to official reports submitted in court, the girl was staying in an Ashram in Mathura and had informed the police that she had gone there on her own will ‘to seek God’s shelter’ out of family stress.

In the November 6 order, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman appreciated the steps and efforts taken by the police administration in tracing the missing girl and retrieving her from a far flung place.

The habeas corpus petition had been filed by the elder sister of the girl, aged about 20 years, who went missing from her father’s house at Rourkela on June 9.