Orissa HC bins habeas corpus petition after missing girl traced to Mathura

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court disposed of a habeas corpus petition after being informed that a girl from Rourkela, whose disappearance had prompted judicial intervention, was successfully traced at Mathura and reunited with her family.
According to official reports submitted in court, the girl was staying in an Ashram in Mathura and had informed the police that she had gone there on her own will ‘to seek God’s shelter’ out of family stress.
In the November 6 order, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman appreciated the steps and efforts taken by the police administration in tracing the missing girl and retrieving her from a far flung place.
The habeas corpus petition had been filed by the elder sister of the girl, aged about 20 years, who went missing from her father’s house at Rourkela on June 9.
Since July 10, the court had been closely monitoring the investigation, calling for regular progress reports from the state through additional government advocate (AGA) Debasish Tripathy.
At the initial stages, the court was informed that all possible steps had been taken including examination of family members and neighbours and that police teams had even travelled outside the state in search of the girl. Subsequent reports showed that CCTV footage had been analysed and the case uploaded on the missing persons’ portal while multiple teams continued the search.
The AGA on November 6, submitted before the court a report stating that the police efforts had yielded fruitful results, with the girl being traced to Mathura. and she was restored with the family.
The Chief Justice disposed of the case as the petitioner stated that she was not inclined to proceed further in the matter as the girl had come back home, and directed the family to ensure all assistance and medical attention as required.