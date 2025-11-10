Ragi purchase target to be slashed, Sundargarh farmers in quandary

ROURKELA: In a setback to millet farmers of Sundargarh district, the procurement target for ragi (finger millet) in the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2025-26 would be significantly reduced to 48,000 quintal from last year’s 66,433 quintal.

This was decided at the state-level conference for rabi campaign 2025-26 in Bhubaneswar on October 24, which fixed procurement target for all millets-producing districts including Sundargarh. The reduction in the target has been chiefly attributed to technical reasons associated with the Digital Crop Survey (DCS) and resistance to the mobile-based system in many pockets of the district.

In Sundargarh, about 11,000 tribal farmers, mostly small and marginal, are into cultivation of millets in 15 blocks of the district. Sources privy to the Shree Anna Abhiyan (SAA) informed that in Sundargarh, cultivation of all millets were programmed over 14,550 hectare (ha) of which around 13,700 ha were covered under the scheme. Accordingly, around 11,000 ha were taken up for ragi cultivation under SAA and the rest around 2,700 ha were covered with small millets.

Conducted between August and October, the DCS covered around 5,555 ha of ragi-bearing areas along with 3,600 ha of ragi-bearing land distributed under the Forest Rights Act (FRA)-2006. The survey could not be conducted on around 1,845 ha of ragi-bearing farmland in mining-affected blocks including Kutra, Kuanrmunda, Rajgangpur, Hemgir, Gurundia, Bargaron, Balishankara and Subdega due to prevalence of the ‘Pathalgadi’ practice under the PESA Movement.