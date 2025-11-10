Village relocation for tiger introduction done sans public meeting: Satkosia Praja Surakhya Samiti

BHUBANESWAR: The Satkosia Praja Surakhya Samiti has claimed that no gram sabha or public meeting has been held yet with the residents of Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary by the Forest department for introduction of tigers in the landscape.

Referring to the statistics of voluntary relocation of villages in Satkosia, samiti president Nabakishore Bisoi pointed out that no gram sabha has been held in Katrang, Tulka and Bhurkundi.

He said, out of 674 families relocated during 2017 and 2023, gram sabha was conducted only in Raigoda and Asanabahal villages. “There has been no gram sabha in Katrang, Tulka and Bhurkundi. Hence, it is not proper to mention that these three villages have been voluntarily relocated,” Bisoi added.

He said this has already been challenged by the villages in the court of law for which the compensation package amount allotted to the beneficiaries in these villages can be considered to have been distributed illegally.

“Without gram sabha or household survey, how could the Forest department conclude how many families are residing in these villages and how many are to be paid the compensation? How was the relocation compensation distributed without these information?” Bisoi asked. This is the reason, eligible families who were forced to leave Satkosia are deprived of compensation till now, he alleged.