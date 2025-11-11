Balijatra is an emotion that connects Odia hearts: Governor Hari Babu

PARADIP: Balijatra is an emotion that connects the hearts of every Odia with timeless skill, exploration, culture, and human enterprise, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati here on Monday.

Attending the concluding day of Kalinga Balijatra festival as the chief guest, Kambhampati praised the ‘Sadhabas’ who travelled on sea routes with courage not only for trade and commerce but also to promote goodwill with other countries. He said the festival symbolises the age-old traditional, cultural and economic ties of Odisha with Indonesia, Bali, Sumatra and Java. “It reminds us of the state’s maritime glory and rich culture, as well as the courage and enterprise of Odia traders.”

The Governor further said the world is entering a new maritime age where oceans are becoming highways for the global economy, energy and sustainable growth. “Paradip has become the pride of Odisha’s coastline, embodying global maritime progress. With its strategic coastline, skilled people and navigational heritage, Odisha is well-positioned to emerge as a maritime frontier,” he added.

He noted that this year’s Balijatra embodied sustainable practices, showcased maritime heritage exhibitions and celebrated innovation, tradition, history and technology.