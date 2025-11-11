Cold wave from today; mercury dips across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha is set to witness the first cold wave spell of this season, mercury levels plummeted sharply across the state with the capital city recording 14.8 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. G Udaygiri recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature of 8.4 deg C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Bhubaneswar’s temperature dropped by 2.6 degree in a day. The minimum temperature recorded early on Monday was also a significant 5.8 deg C below normal. The state capital had recorded 17.4 deg C on Sunday, which was below normal by 3.2 deg C.

In fact, many parts of the state including Bhubaneswar have witnessed a sharp decrease in the minimum temperature since the last one week. On November 4, the capital city’s temperature stood at 20.8 deg C and since then it has witnessed a fall of 6 deg C. Similarly, neighbouring Cuttack’s minimum temperature was 20.2 deg C on November 4 and it dropped to 16 deg C on Monday.