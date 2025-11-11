Delhi blast: Odisha on alert; CM Majhi takes stock of security

BHUBANESWAR : Following the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening that claimed at least nine lives so far, the Odisha government sounded a high alert, tightening security around all vital establishments and important places across the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held an emergency discussion with DGP YB Khurania and directed him to step up security measures at all major cities and sensitive locations across the state. He asked the police to remain vigilant and strengthen security at the ongoing Balijatra festival in Cuttack.

Condemning the incident and expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Majhi said India will not tolerate such activities. He expressed confidence that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are punished.

Khurania also convened a meeting with all range IG/DIGs and district SPs and asked them to tighten security at all the vital installations under their respective jurisdictions. He also held discussions with the director Intelligence, DG Crime Branch, ADG Law and Order and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner.

The DGP also spoke with senior officials of the central agencies to ensure proper coordination and seamless sharing of information with one another.