EPFO’s zonal indoor tournament concludes in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day zonal indoor tournament conducted by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) at Biju Patnaik multipurpose indoor hall concluded here on Monday.

The event witnessed participants from the east zone covering Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the northeast region who fought to qualify for the all-India tournament in four categories of the indoor events such as badminton, table tennis, carrom and chess.

Regional PF commissioner-I Vijay Kumar Prasad, regional PF commissioner-II Rajarshi Chakma and KIIT vice-chancellor Saranjeet Singh presented trophies and mementos to the participants.

Organisers said players from Odisha performed well in most of the events of the tournament. The winners included Alka Sinha in chess, Ashalata Sahani in carrom singles, Ashalata Sahani and Pragyanshree Rath in carrom doubles,

Ashalata Sahani in badminton singles, Ashalata Sahani and Pragyanshree Rath in badminton doubles. Regional PF commissioners Surjeet Kumar, Dasarathi Nag and Abesh Mishra, and other officials were also present.