Farmers gherao Odisha's Bargarh collectorate over various demands

BARGARH: Thousands of farmers on Monday gheraoed the Bargarh collector’s office and staged protest seeking fulfilment of their 11-point charter of demands.

The protest coincided with the district-level paddy procurement committee (DLPC) meeting, which had to be halted midway as the agitation intensified outside.

At around 10 am, farmers from different blocks of the district arrived at the collector’s office but were stopped by police personnel deployed at the entry gate. After a brief resistance, the agitators surrounded the office and raised slogans against the administration, accusing it of neglecting farmers’ concerns.

Advisor of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan Ramesh Mahapatra said, “As the DLPC meeting was being convened, we reached the collector’s office to question the pending registration of farmers ahead of the upcoming kharif paddy procurement season. However, we were denied entry and there was no clear response from the administration.”

Mahapatra further said, “If our demands are not met by November 15, we will intensify the agitation by blocking highways.”