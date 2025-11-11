Farmers gherao Odisha's Bargarh collectorate over various demands

BARGARH: Thousands of farmers on Monday gheraoed the Bargarh collector’s office and staged protest seeking fulfilment of their 11-point charter of demands.
The protest coincided with the district-level paddy procurement committee (DLPC) meeting, which had to be halted midway as the agitation intensified outside.
At around 10 am, farmers from different blocks of the district arrived at the collector’s office but were stopped by police personnel deployed at the entry gate. After a brief resistance, the agitators surrounded the office and raised slogans against the administration, accusing it of neglecting farmers’ concerns.
Advisor of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan Ramesh Mahapatra said, “As the DLPC meeting was being convened, we reached the collector’s office to question the pending registration of farmers ahead of the upcoming kharif paddy procurement season. However, we were denied entry and there was no clear response from the administration.”
Mahapatra further said, “If our demands are not met by November 15, we will intensify the agitation by blocking highways.”
Bargarh MLA Ashwini Sarangi, who was present at the meeting, extended support to the agitating farmers. “I discussed the matter with the farmers. Although an extension of five days was given, many farmers still couldn’t complete registration. Around 4,500 farmers continue to remain unregistered, and due to the Nuapada by-election, the file is pending with the Chief Minister’s Office. We will find a solution after November 15,” he assured.
At around 6 pm, Bargarh collector Aditya Goyal met a delegation of farmers to discuss their concerns. However, the talks failed and the protesters decided to continue their dharna. Till reports last came in, hundreds of farmers were camping outside the district collectorate.
Goyal said, “The DLPC meeting had to be postponed due to restrictions under the model code of conduct for the Nuapada by-election. We have already sent details of farmers left out of the registration process to the department concerned for consideration. We are hopeful that their registration will be completed before procurement begins.”
The agitation follows a 48-hour ultimatum issued by farmer outfits during the Krushak Sachetanata Samavesh at Padmapur on Saturday. The outfits are demanding immediate registration of all left-out farmers, compensation for crop loss due to pest attacks and natural calamities besides fair prices for farm produce, among others.