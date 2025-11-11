Live art demo at Balijatra in Cuttack a visual treat for revellers

CUTTACK: Amidst the usual hustle and bustle of a fair, a quiet space where art speaks for itself is like a refreshing change. But, there is also something very meditative and therapeutic about watching an artist’s hand at work.
This is what stall no 25 at the national-level Pallishree Mela offers this Balijatra. Walk into the stall, and you cannot help but admire the quiet spectacle that unfolds right in front of your eyes.
At one end is artist Namita Sahoo who is bringing Odisha’s tribal art to the mainstream. Watch closely, and you’ll see Namita’s hands gliding effortlessly on the canvas, as if it were a medley of brush strokes and colours weaving a story with intricate patters and traditional tribal motifs.
A native of Cuttack, Namita’s journey as an artist started way back in 2010. Her first live exhibition on tribal art was held in 2021 at the Jobra Maritime Museum followed by shows at Cuttack Town Hall in 2022, Balangir in 2023 and Sundargarh in 2024. The Pallishree Mela marks her fifth live exhibition.
She has worked on a variety of materials - tussar silk, wooden panels and canvas to name a few. Each piece is priced between Rs 300 and Rs 15,000, depending on the size and complexity.
Speaking about her experience at working live at Balijatra, Namita said it feels like homecoming. “I’m thankful to ORMAS for providing me this platform. The exposure, the advertisement reach, the footfall - it has changed everything about how I work and who sees my work,” Namita added.
At the other end of the stall, artist Gouri Shankar Panigrahi from Bhubaneswar is breathing life into clay, transforming traditional pottery into a contemporary form of art. Lies nearby are his best works - pitchers, bottles, jugs and lamps, all carrying imprints of his artistic finesse.
They are all quite affordable with prices ranging from Rs 25 to Rs 300. Gouri Shankar’s work is not just limited to being an artist. He is also the mentor of Om Sai Mahila Producer Group of Banki Dampada, that specialises in clay and terracotta products.
Joint CEO, ORMAS Cuttack, Bipin Rout said the stall offers more than just art. “Visitors don’t just buy products here, they also understand the process and hardwork involved in the works. This initiative reflects a broader shift in how we think about craft exhibitions. Static displays, however beautiful, can’t compete with the impact of watching creation happen in realtime,” he said.