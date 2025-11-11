Live art demo at Balijatra in Cuttack a visual treat for revellers

CUTTACK: Amidst the usual hustle and bustle of a fair, a quiet space where art speaks for itself is like a refreshing change. But, there is also something very meditative and therapeutic about watching an artist’s hand at work.

This is what stall no 25 at the national-level Pallishree Mela offers this Balijatra. Walk into the stall, and you cannot help but admire the quiet spectacle that unfolds right in front of your eyes.

At one end is artist Namita Sahoo who is bringing Odisha’s tribal art to the mainstream. Watch closely, and you’ll see Namita’s hands gliding effortlessly on the canvas, as if it were a medley of brush strokes and colours weaving a story with intricate patters and traditional tribal motifs.

A native of Cuttack, Namita’s journey as an artist started way back in 2010. Her first live exhibition on tribal art was held in 2021 at the Jobra Maritime Museum followed by shows at Cuttack Town Hall in 2022, Balangir in 2023 and Sundargarh in 2024. The Pallishree Mela marks her fifth live exhibition.

She has worked on a variety of materials - tussar silk, wooden panels and canvas to name a few. Each piece is priced between Rs 300 and Rs 15,000, depending on the size and complexity.