Odisha's SCB medical college clerk held for selling old records without permission

CUTTACK: A junior clerk of SCB medical college and hospital was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling old hospital records to two scrap dealers without seeking permission from the authorities.

Police have also apprehended the two scrap dealers for purchasing the sensitive documents without verification. The accused are junior clerk Bikram Sahu and the scrap dealers K Mohan Rao and Ramesh Nayak.

Sources said, Sahu was in charge of the record room of SCBMCH where the hospital records had been kept. The hospital authorities had planned to repair the old OPD building for which they were to shift the furniture and medical equipment to the ophthalmology department building.

The shifting process began on Saturday as it was a holiday (second Saturday). Taking advantage of the same, Sahu reportedly sold the decades-old documents from the record room at the old OPD building without seeking permission from the hospital authorities.