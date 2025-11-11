Polling parties move to booths as Nuapada gets ready to vote today

NUAPADA: With less than 24 hours left for polling in the high-stakes Nuapada by-election, the district administration has geared up to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process across all the booths.
At least 2,53,624 voters including 1,24,108 males, 1,29,495 females and 21 transgenders will exercise their franchise across two NAC areas and 63 gram panchayats spread over Nuapada and Komna blocks. Among them are 9,429 first-time and 3,988 persons with disability (PwD) voters besides 1,786 senior citizens.
After curtains came down on campaigning on Sunday evening, Nuapada witnessed a strange calm, bringing an end to the bustle that was prevailing over the past few weeks. As polling parties began to move to their respective booths along with EVMs, helicopters were deployed on Monday morning to transport teams to Sunabeda sanctuary which has eight sensitive booths inside it.
Sector officer of Sunabeda Hemant Kumar Joshi said, “There are five booths under my section and three others in Soseng area. We will be staying there overnight. Adequate security arrangements have already been made. We are hopeful that polling will take place peacefully.”
According to official data, 358 polling booths have been set up across the Assembly constituency including six Sakhi booths to be managed entirely by women. Of the total, 32 have been identified as highly-sensitive booths. Altogether, 396 polling parties have been formed including 388 for general and eight for Sakhi booths.
At least 1,584 polling personnel including 1,552 males and 32 females have been deployed to oversee the voting process. The administration has also constituted 38 reserve polling and sector teams to address any technical or logistical glitches promptly.
Security forces have been strategically positioned in sensitive locations with additional deployment planned in areas with a history of poll-related disturbances. Additional SP Ranjit Nayak said, “A total of 80 platoons of force have been deployed across the constituency. These include 58 platoons of police and rest special forces including paramilitary forces.”
The Election Commission has also directed all departments to remain on high alert through the 48-hour ‘silence period, which began on Sunday evening.
Officials said the measures are aimed at ensuring a free, fair and influence-free voting environment, allowing people to exercise their franchise without external pressure. Polling will begin from 7 am to 5 pm on Tuesday. In sensitive booths, it will conclude at 4 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.
Raids by IT teams ahead of bypoll
Nuapada: The administration conducted raids at two separate places following allegations of cash and inducements being stocked to influence voters. On Sunday morning, Income Tax teams carried out searches at the residence and farmhouse of BJD leader Manoj Mishra.
Similarly, a team raided the premises of businessman and Congress leader Ankit Singhal at Khariar Road on Monday. However, no recoveries were made during the raids.