Polling parties move to booths as Nuapada gets ready to vote today

NUAPADA: With less than 24 hours left for polling in the high-stakes Nuapada by-election, the district administration has geared up to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process across all the booths.

At least 2,53,624 voters including 1,24,108 males, 1,29,495 females and 21 transgenders will exercise their franchise across two NAC areas and 63 gram panchayats spread over Nuapada and Komna blocks. Among them are 9,429 first-time and 3,988 persons with disability (PwD) voters besides 1,786 senior citizens.

After curtains came down on campaigning on Sunday evening, Nuapada witnessed a strange calm, bringing an end to the bustle that was prevailing over the past few weeks. As polling parties began to move to their respective booths along with EVMs, helicopters were deployed on Monday morning to transport teams to Sunabeda sanctuary which has eight sensitive booths inside it.

Sector officer of Sunabeda Hemant Kumar Joshi said, “There are five booths under my section and three others in Soseng area. We will be staying there overnight. Adequate security arrangements have already been made. We are hopeful that polling will take place peacefully.”