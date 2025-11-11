Presiding officer suspended for violating voter secrecy during by-poll in Odisha's Nuapada

NUAPADA: A violation of voter secrecy was reported at Kuliabandh Booth No. 36, leading to the suspension of the Presiding Officer by the District Election Officer (DEO).

The presiding officer was identified as Dhananjay Mallick.

According to official sources, the officer failed to maintain voting secrecy when an elderly woman arrived with a companion, who allegedly cast the vote on her behalf. The Presiding Officer did not intervene, following which he was immediately suspended, and disciplinary action has been initiated against him.

Meanwhile, polling in the Nuapada Assembly by-election picked up pace through the morning, with voter turnout reaching 31.25 per cent by 11 am.

Voting, which began at 7 am on Monday under tight security across 358 polling booths, has so far remained peaceful throughout the constituency.

A total of 2.53 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 14 candidates contesting in this by-poll.

Earlier in the day, the turnout stood at 14.99 per cent by 9 AM.

BJP candidate Jay Dholakia and Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi cast their votes at their respective polling booths before 11 am, while BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria visited several booths to take stock of the polling process.