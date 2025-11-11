Project Sampark empowers over 1,000 women to adopt kitchen gardening in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Project Sampark, a community development initiative, of Vedanta Aluminium has empowered over 1,000 women to embrace kitchen gardening and adopt organic homegrown food practices.

The women are from the villages of Banjari, Kudaloi and Piplimal in Jharsuguda district. Vedanta officials said, as part of the initiative, each participant received a kitchen garden kit containing 10 varieties of vegetable seeds along with organic manure.

In total, more than 10,000 seed packets were distributed to women and anganwadi workers. For effective implementation, interactive sessions were conducted to demonstrate simple techniques for planting, composting, and garden maintenance.

“The sessions conducted have taught us easy ways to grow our own vegetables at home,” said Sarojini Mahanad, a community member from Banjari village.

“Through Project Sampark, we are enabling women in rural Odisha to take charge of their family’s nutrition and well-being by cultivating kitchen gardens. It’s a reflection of our commitment to building resilient communities around our operations,” Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar said.