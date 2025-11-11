Three arrested for alleged abduction, ‘religious coercion’ of teen girl in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A day after rescuing a college girl from Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly abducting the 17-year-old and coercing her into religious conversion.

The three accused are Sayed Ezhar Karim (28) of Nandalo in Salepur and Sheikh Javed Akhtar (26) of Buxi Bazar, both in Cuttack, besides Md Alamgir (28) of Tarikunda under Jagatsinghpur police limits. Police said the trio had kidnapped the teenager, a Plus II student of SVM Autonomous College in Jagatsinghpur, on September 27.

According to sources, the girl, a resident of Odishogada, was staying in the college hostel. While attending coaching classes for competitive examinations, she reportedly came in contact with four other girls belonging to the minority community. Later, the girl began reading Islamic books and was found performing namaz secretly in her hostel room.

On noticing this behaviour, the hostel superintendent informed the girl’s parents, who took her home on September 20. However, after a few days at home, she left for the college hostel on her bicycle on the morning of September 27 but never reached there. Her family launched a search but failed to trace her. Subsequently, her father filed an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station on September 29 after finding her bicycle near the hostel premises.