Union minister Chouhan praises Odisha for remarkable achievement in promotion of millets

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lavished high praise on Odisha for its remarkable achievement in promotion of millets (Shree Anna) saying, the state has shown the direction to the nation.

Inaugurating the Mandia Dibasa (Millet Day) celebration at Lok Seva Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chouhan highlighted the state’s exemplary contribution to transforming India’s millet movement into a people’s mission. “Many have spoken about it but Odisha has truly brought this vision to the ground. I wholeheartedly congratulate the government of Odisha for this remarkable effort,” he said.

Exhorting agriculture scientists to focus on research and processing technologies to make it a profitable crop, Chouhan said, “Processing is the most crucial link in the millet value chain. I applaud Odisha for showing direction to the nation not only in millet promotion but also in purchasing Shree Anna at minimum support price. Odisha stands as an inspiring example,” he remarked.

Encouraging millet’s inclusion in nutrition schemes, the Union minister suggested that millets be integrated into mid-day meals for children and outlets should be opened in all government departments. He also appreciated the significant role of women farmers of the state.