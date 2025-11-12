Elephants trample three in Sambalpur, Rourkela city

SAMBALPUR/ROURKELA: Three persons were killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Sambalpur and Rourkela city of Sundargarh district in the last 24 hours.

In Sambalpur, two persons including an elderly man were trampled to death by a herd of around 10 elephants in Kutab village under Ushakothi wildlife sanctuary late on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Gangaram Patel (62) of Kutab and Pradeep Ghatual (45) of Jujumura.

Forest officials said the duo had gone to their paddy fields to protect their crops from the herd of wild elephants which had entered the area. While trying to drive the elephants away, they reportedly ventured too close and were attacked. They sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Their bodies were later recovered by villagers.

On Tuesday morning, villagers staged protest with the bodies, demanding a permanent solution to the recurring human-elephant conflict and the creation of a designated corridor for elephant movement within the sanctuary.

Bamra DFO Bikram Dev Pattanaik said there are 27 villages within Ushakothi sanctuary limits and residents have been repeatedly cautioned against approaching elephant herds. “Our staff were deployed to drive the elephants away, but the victims tried to protect their crops on their own and were attacked,” he said.

The DFO informed that an ex-gratia of `10 lakh each will be provided to the victims’ families. Badrama range officer Giridhari Pradhan said the agitating villagers were pacified and assured of necessary steps to prevent such incidents in future.