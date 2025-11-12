Farmers’ protest over paddy registration, crop loss enters second day in Bargarh

BARGARH: The protest by farmers at the Bargarh collectorate over 11-point charter of demands entered its second day on Tuesday.

Over 30 farmers continued to camp outside the district collector’s office seeking registration of left-out paddy cultivators for the upcoming kharif procurement and fulfilment of other demands.

Despite Monday’s discussion between farmer representatives and the district administration, the protest continued after the collector reportedly failed to provide any written assurance. The agitating farmers have vowed not to withdraw the protest until their demands are met.

On Monday, thousands of farmers under the aegis of Rajbodasambar Krushak Sangathan and Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan gheraoed the collectorate when the district-level paddy procurement committee (DLPC) meeting was underway. The meeting had to be halted midway amid growing unrest.

Farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra said, “We have been left with no option but to continue our agitation. The left-out farmers were promised registration before commencement of procurement, but no official assurance has been given so far.”

Apart from immediate registration of the left-out farmers, the agitating paddy cultivators are demanding timely procurement within 48 hours of arrival of their produce at the mandis and compensation for crop loss due to pest attacks and natural calamities.