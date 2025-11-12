Odisha Vigilance Directorate sets up AI cell in Cuttack to fast-track probe into corruption cases

BHUBANESWAR: In a move aimed at ensuring swift investigation of corruption cases, the Vigilance Directorate has set up a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) cell at its headquarters in Cuttack.

The cell, which became functional around a month back, has been provided with eight cyber experts who will also monitor AI teams operating at the divisional level.

“A special AI Cell has been set up at the directorate and AI teams formed at eight divisional levels to leverage technology for tasks like financial analysis/profiling of individuals under our scanner and examining voluminous documents and digital records,” said Vigilance director YK Jethwa.

The cell at the directorate and the teams at the divisional levels will carry out AI-based assessments of leakages, track digital footprints, examine forensics, conduct data analysis and simplify documentation, among others, he added.

Vigilance has planned to collaborate with Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), National Informatics Centre (NIC), IIT-Bhubaneswar and various IT companies to devise and utilise advanced AI technology to enhance proficiency, competence and outcomes of the anti-corruption cases.