OHRC seeks report on alleged use of gypsum in Paradip-Chandikhole highway construction

PARADIP: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday sought a report from the Jagatsinghpur collector on the alleged use of gypsum in construction of the eight-lane Paradip-Chandikhole stretch of National Highway-53, leading to health and environmental risks to locals.

Acting on a petition filed by activist Susant Sekhar Swain of Bhutmundai under Kujang tehsil, the commission directed the collector to submit the report by January 16, 2026.

Sources said the first phase construction of the eight-lane highway is currently underway between Paradip and Chandikhole. The limited availability of soil led the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to procure gypsum from Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), for use in the ongoing project.

However, large-scale use of gypsum, particularly phosphogypsum (an industrial byproduct of fertiliser production), has sparked concern among local residents and environmentalists.

Locals allege that the gypsum runoff has contaminated groundwater in several areas of Paradip and nearby villages. They claimed that gypsum releases acidic water during rains that damages crops and vegetation.

Besides, it contaminates natural water sources, leaving these unfit for consumption. Gypsum dust has also discoloured plants and caused breathing problems among residents due to its airborne particles.

Local fishermen have also voiced concern, alleging that gypsum waste dumped at Sahapentha Machha Diha under Kujang tehsil has polluted nearby water bodies, leading to fish deaths and endangering aquatic life. Large quantities of gypsum (calcium sulphate dihydrate) stored in the area have reportedly caused waterlogging and other forms of environmental degradation.