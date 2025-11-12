OHRC seeks report on alleged use of gypsum in Paradip-Chandikhole highway construction

PARADIP: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday sought a report from the Jagatsinghpur collector on the alleged use of gypsum in construction of the eight-lane Paradip-Chandikhole stretch of National Highway-53, leading to health and environmental risks to locals.
Acting on a petition filed by activist Susant Sekhar Swain of Bhutmundai under Kujang tehsil, the commission directed the collector to submit the report by January 16, 2026.
Sources said the first phase construction of the eight-lane highway is currently underway between Paradip and Chandikhole. The limited availability of soil led the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to procure gypsum from Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), for use in the ongoing project.
However, large-scale use of gypsum, particularly phosphogypsum (an industrial byproduct of fertiliser production), has sparked concern among local residents and environmentalists.
Locals allege that the gypsum runoff has contaminated groundwater in several areas of Paradip and nearby villages. They claimed that gypsum releases acidic water during rains that damages crops and vegetation.
Besides, it contaminates natural water sources, leaving these unfit for consumption. Gypsum dust has also discoloured plants and caused breathing problems among residents due to its airborne particles.
Local fishermen have also voiced concern, alleging that gypsum waste dumped at Sahapentha Machha Diha under Kujang tehsil has polluted nearby water bodies, leading to fish deaths and endangering aquatic life. Large quantities of gypsum (calcium sulphate dihydrate) stored in the area have reportedly caused waterlogging and other forms of environmental degradation.
Responding to the allegations, NHAI project director Jaya Prakash Brahma admitted that the potential for pollution “cannot be ruled out entirely”, but maintained that adequate safeguards have been put in place. “We are using industrial byproducts such as gypsum and fly ash for the project. Although low-pH gypsum can be harmful, the material procured from PPL and IFFCO is neutralised and approved for use,” he said.
Regional officer of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) in Paradip Puskar Behera said laboratory tests conducted by the central laboratory of OSPCB and the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar found the gypsum samples safe for use.
“NHAI has been using gypsum within prescribed limits, and the material has been deemed safe for road construction. Hence, there is no cause for environmental concern,” he added.